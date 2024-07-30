Ayo Fayose has publicly opposed the planned hardship protest against President Tinubu's government that will be held on August 1

The former governor of Ekiti state condemned the decision of the organisers of the protests, noting the planned demonstration is not in the interest of Nigerians

Fayose insisted those who didn't protest against ex-President Buhari, who ruled for eight years and handed over a dead economy to Tinubu, have no right to do so now

Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, has criticized a planned nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, alleging that the rally's organizers have sinister motives.

Fayose says protest is politically motivated

Fayose claimed the planned August 1 hardship protest has political dimensions.

He made this assertion when he was featured as a guest on Monday's edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on July 29.

According to him, Tinubu’s predecessor Muhammadu Buhari was in power for eight years, and there was no hunger protest despite the country's hardships at the time.

Buhari, a former military head of state from Katsina State in North-West Nigeria, was Nigeria’s democratically elected President from May 2015 to May 2023.

He handed over power to Tinubu, a former Lagos governor from the South-West geopolitical zone, who won the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose said:

“Hunger didn’t start one day. This hunger started a long time ago. That was why they had a rally at a time and said: ‘Jonathan must go.’ (President Goodluck) Jonathan left. That hunger did not stop. Buhari came. I spoke to power. Buhari spent eight years, nobody said anything. I didn’t remember any rally.

“There is no government that is 100%,” he said, adding that the economic issues confronting Nigeria were from the past administrations.

