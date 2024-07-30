Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has fulfilled the N100m bounty on the head of a notorious cult leader, Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba

The cult leader and his gang killed a Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashin, in Ahoada East local government area of the state

The state police command recovered Angbashin's body and handed over the remains to his family for burial

River state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has been commended for redeeming the N100 million reward for the killing of wanted cult leader Gift Okpara, also known as 2Baba.

The Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashin, was killed by Okpara and his cult gang in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state on September 8, 2023.

As reported by The Punch, the slain police officer’s body was recovered six months later in Ibrass forest in Ahoada West LGA both in the state.

Speaking during a parade conducted in honour of the slain DPO, the State police commissioner, Olatunji Disu, said:

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalaiyi Fubara, who kept his word and redeemed the ₦100 million pledge to those who provided credible information that led to the neutralization of the suspect, 2Baba, and the recovery of his corpse which was hidden by his gang members."

The Southern Youth Congress (SYC) also hailed Governor Fubara’s integrity in fulfilling the pledge and his consistent support for security operatives in the state.

The forum commended Governor Fubara for showing strong support for security agencies in the state, Daily Independent reports.

The forum co-chairmen, Comrade Jack Okpobiri Ofili, Dr Oluwasanmi Ayoola, and Chief Mbanefo Okoye, said this in a statement on Monday, July 29.

“The Southern Youth Congress (SYC) commends Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for fulfilling the N100m bounty on the head of a notorious cult leader, Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba, who alongside his gang members killed a Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent Bako Angbashin, in the Oduemude area of the state.”

