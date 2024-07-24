Hajiya Bilkisu has accused Malam Baban Iya, NNPP Chairman of Dawakin Tofa LGA in Kano State, of assaulting her at the government house

Kano state - Hajiya Bilkisu has accused Malam Baban Iya, Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State, of assaulting her at the government house.

When the incident occurred, she was in line to receive N50,000 from the state's monthly women empowerment programme.

From her hospital bed, Hajiya Bilkisu claimed she sustained severe injuries to her face, chest, back, and neck due to the attack, Daily Trust reported.

Bilkisu recounted ordeal

She recounted that her ordeal began when her name was removed from the list of beneficiaries.

An official reportedly called the NNPP chairman, who then arrived and brutally assaulted her.

Hajiya Bilkisu has called for police intervention to ensure she receives justice.

When contacted, Malam Baban Iya admitted to beating the woman but stated it was due to a different issue.

The police spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed that the police would investigate the matter.

