Canada, the US, and the UK have warned about the possibility of violence during the nationwide protest scheduled to begin in August

The warnings followed the heightened tension over the planned demonstration against hardship in Nigeria which is scheduled to start in August

Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship that allegedly emerged from policies put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he assumed office in May 2023

FCT, Abuja - The United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), and Canada have all issued security alerts to their citizens in Nigeria, warning of potential violence during the proposed nationwide protests.

Legit.ng reports that the looming demonstrations against hardship promoted by some people online have been slated for August 1 to 10.

In separate travel advisories, the three countries cautioned their citizens to avoid areas of likely confrontations between security agencies and protesters, Channels Television noted on Monday morning, July 29.

For the UK high commission, it warned that protests could occur between Monday, July 29, and Saturday, August 10, in major cities like Lagos and Abuja.

The advisory read:

“Political rallies, protests, and violent demonstrations can take place with little notice. Get advice on areas to avoid.

"Take care if you are visiting crowded public places or attending events which attract large crowds. If you see a threatening or intimidating situation, do not try to make your way through it. Turn around and move to safety”.

Similarly, the Canadian government cautioned its citizens to expect traffic and public transportation disruptions.

They advised vigilance, adherence to local authorities’ instructions, and continuous monitoring of local media for updates.

Its advisory read:

“Nationwide demonstrations are planned between July 29 to August 5, 2024. They could disrupt traffic and public transportation and could turn violent at any time.”

In the same vein, the US mission in Abuja urged Americans to avoid the rallies, advising them to steer clear of crowds and demonstrations.

It said:

“According to media reports, nationwide protests may occur in Nigeria between July 29th and August 5th, 2024.

"Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations."

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians are grappling with hardship that allegedly emerged from economic policies and reforms put in place by President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office in May 2023.

Soaring inflation has eroded incomes and hurt millions of Nigerians who are struggling to meet their basic needs.

Planned protest: APC chieftain cautions agitators

Meanwhile, sharing his view on the proposed protest, Akeem Fagbemi, a former chairman of Ipokia local government area (LGA) and erstwhile state treasurer of the APC, Ogun chapter, told Legit.ng that the agitators should rethink their decision.

Fagbemi said although Nigeria is truly witnessing an economic crisis, people should always prioritise peace.

He said:

"We cannot afford another EndSARS crisis in Yorubaland. Why should we fight our own man who is trying to salvage the battered economy?

"Truly, things are very though, PBAT (referring to President Tinubu) is just a little over a year in the office, we should give him the opportunity to try his best."

