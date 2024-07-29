Nyesom Wike is mobilising opposition against the protest against economic hardship scheduled to take place between August 1 and 10, 2024

Wike urged Nigerians to exercise patience and have faith in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

Legit.ng reports that the FCT minister stated that he remains focused on project delivery in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is mobilising youths and other stakeholders in Abuja against joining the planned August 1 to 10 nationwide protests.

Legit.ng reports that some Nigerians are planning nationwide protests from August 1 to demand economic reforms, but the government is using all its resources to suppress them.

Nyesom Wike argues that demonstrations against the government should not be held. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch on Monday, July 29, Wike spoke during a ministerial engagement with FCT youths from Abuja South federal constituency, in Kwali area council of the FCT on Sunday, July 28.

Wike said:

”Youths and other stakeholders in Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils will also be engaged on the same issue in the coming days.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reported that a similar interaction was held in Abuja municipal area council on Saturday, July 27.

Wike speaks on alleged ills of protest

The FCT minister explained that the interaction was to enlighten them on the alleged ills of protest and why they should not be part of it.

The former Rivers state governor thanked the traditional rulers and the area council chairmen for mobilising FCT youths for the interaction to enlighten them against joining a protest they do not have a stake in.

He said:

“There is no need for the protest. The current administration is barely one year in office and not enough to assess its performance.

“You can’t judge leadership within one year. I have not been in office for up to a year, but I have done so much that should be appreciated and convince people that FCT is working."

Youth leader says protest not the answer for now

Meanwhile, Azeezat Ajoke Fagbohun, the coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ayobo Ipaja local branch, has urged every young person to refrain from participating in any form of protest.

Fagbohun said it is essential to understand that involvement in activities such as the planned nationwide protest can lead to severe consequences, and "anyone caught will have repercussions on their own".

The Lagos-based youth leader told Legit.ng:

"We understand that there are issues in the economy, but we believe that, with time, everything will heal.

"So let's stay calm and work together to find a lasting solution.

"Let us call for dialogue instead of protest."

Read more on planned nationwide protest

Lagos protesters to receive free legal service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng