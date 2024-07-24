JUST IN: Atiku’s Ex Campaign Spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, Confirms Defection Plans To APC, Pics Trend
- Borno-born politician, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has said his return to the APC will soon be completed
- Legit.ng recalls that during the electioneering for the 2023 election, Bwala, then a chieftain of the APC, defected to the PDP
- At the time, he said he exited the APC because he did not want to be a spokesman for a Muslim-Muslim ticket
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.
FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, July 24, confirmed that he had dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Legit.ng reports that Bwala met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa, Abuja.
Daniel Bwala to rejoin APC
Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala stated that in a few days, he would be making his formal re-entry into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was before he joined the PDP in 2022.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Channels Television noted the development.
'Trust Tinubu', Bwala tells Nigerians
Meanwhile, on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Bwala said he was at the villa to express solidarity with President Tinubu's "tireless effort" in addressing the problems confronting Nigerians.
He wrote, with accompanying pictures:
"Mr President is genuinely concerned about the plight of our people and he is working hard to address them.
"Let us keep faith and hope alive, knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel."
'Daniel Bwala' is currently trending on X as a result of his latest visit to the president.
Read more on Daniel Bwala
- “Are you talking back at Atiku?” Daniel Bwala under fire for defending Tinubu’s absence in Aso Villa
- “Tinubu will finish his two terms”: Atiku’s former ally shares actual year Peter Obi may emerge president
- "Stop associating Bwala with me": Atiku warns media, gives reason
LP's Balami returns to APC
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Balami dumped the Labour Party (LP) and returned to the APC.
Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 presidential election, announced his decision at a media parley in Abuja.
He said equity and fairness displayed by the ruling party convinced him to return.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.