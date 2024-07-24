Borno-born politician, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has said his return to the APC will soon be completed

Legit.ng recalls that during the electioneering for the 2023 election, Bwala, then a chieftain of the APC, defected to the PDP

At the time, he said he exited the APC because he did not want to be a spokesman for a Muslim-Muslim ticket

FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, July 24, confirmed that he had dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reports that Bwala met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa, Abuja.

Daniel Bwala to rejoin APC

Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala stated that in a few days, he would be making his formal re-entry into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was before he joined the PDP in 2022.

Channels Television noted the development.

'Trust Tinubu', Bwala tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Bwala said he was at the villa to express solidarity with President Tinubu's "tireless effort" in addressing the problems confronting Nigerians.

He wrote, with accompanying pictures:

"Mr President is genuinely concerned about the plight of our people and he is working hard to address them.

"Let us keep faith and hope alive, knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

'Daniel Bwala' is currently trending on X as a result of his latest visit to the president.

LP's Balami returns to APC

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Balami dumped the Labour Party (LP) and returned to the APC.

Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 presidential election, announced his decision at a media parley in Abuja.

He said equity and fairness displayed by the ruling party convinced him to return.

