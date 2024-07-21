A House of Representatives member from Plateau state, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has gifted his daughter, Aisha, a brand new Lexus RX crossover SUV to celebrate her secondary school graduation

Aisha was also reported to have performed excellently in her 2024 UTME exercise, and this formed part of the giant gift from her father

Gagdi, in a tweet, celebrated his daughter and disclosed that he donated the sum of N3 million to the school's overall best student and teachers

Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, the lawmaker representing the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, gifted his daughter Aisha a brand new Lexus RX crossover SUV to celebrate her graduation from Lead British International School in Abuja.

Aisha also performed impressively in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), prompting her father's celebratory gift.

Plateau federal lawmaker gifted daughter brand new Lexus RX crossover SUV for secondary school graduation Photo Credit: Saminu Maigoro

Source: Facebook

Saminu Maigoro shared the gift on Facebook, posting pictures of Aisha with her father and the luxury vehicle and congratulating her on her achievement.

Reactions as Reps member gifted SUV to daughter

The post received mixed reactions from social media users, with some congratulating Aisha and others criticizing the lawmaker for being insensitive to Nigeria's current economic situation.

Some users encouraged Aisha to stay focused on her academic journey, while others saw the gift as a display of wealth and privilege.

Maigoro said:

"Congratulations Aisha Yusuf Gagdi on your graduation from Lead British International School Abuja. May it be the beginning of a wonderful journey of life.

"To celebrate her graduation and great performance in JAMB, her father surprised her with a gift of a car."

See Maigoro's post here:

Reps member donates N3 million to daughter's school

In a tweet, the lawmaker announced a donation of N3 million to the school's best student and best-performing teacher. He recalled emphasizing focus and commitment to the future.

The lawmaker said:

"Delighted to make a significant donation of N3 million Naira to top students and dedicated staff to encourage academic excellence."

See his tweet here:

