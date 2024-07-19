Nigerian actress Regina Daniels joined her husband Ned Nwoko’s movement to create a new state

Recall that Ned Nwoko presented a bill to the Senate for the creation of Anioma, a sixth state in the southeast region

Supporting her husband, the movie star spoke on the importance of the state creation as she pleaded with the deciding body

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has lent her voice to support her husband, Ned Nwoko, on the move for the creation of Anioma state.

Recall that Senator Nwoko presented a bill that proposed the creation of Anioma state to reorganise the nine local government areas currently in Delta North.

Regina Daniels speaks on Anioma state. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The senator emphasised that the southeast geopolitical zone currently has five states, compared to its counterparts, with the exception of the northwest, which has seven.

However, the bill has triggered a controversy among the Anioma people.

In a heartwarming message posted online, Regina discussed the socio-cultural and economic benefits of creating the new state for the southeast region.

She, however, appealed to the governing bodies to look past differences and remain determined to bring peace and equity to the people.

“I lend my voice to support the recently sponsored bill by my husband and our distinguished senator for the creation of Anioma State. The creation of Anioma state is long overdue. The 50years struggle of our Ancestors must not be in vain. This is the time to make it happen @princenednwoko.”

Watch her video below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rosyglamcollectionz:

"Regina is being moulded to become a powerful woman politician in the future I love it."

ritaedochie:

"DAALU RIENNE NNAM OOOOOOOOOO."

all_about_martha_:

"We no gree delta is one and we love it like that."

lovlasimi:

"Igbo sounds so polished and is so sweet hearing it from your mouth."

amarakanu:

"Nne imaka. Asusu Igbo di utó n’onu gi."

billionaireblackboss:

"My pride, king of girls, anioma daughter."

itsmira_j:

"Lol. Imagine Anioma as a state . I would rather go with the idea that Orlu is named a state than Anioma. These features and structures mentioned here are being being possessed better by Orlu than that Anioma."

timothyogeze:

"They go be Igbo? That means we go be six states now?

Flavour features Regina Daniels in a music video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania, attracted cheer from fans and netizens following his forthcoming music video.

Flavour, who released his eighth studio album, African Royalty, months ago, is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels was featured.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng