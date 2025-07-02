Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins caught the attention of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASMA) officers during a charity football match

The AFCON bronze medallist stepped down from his bulletproof N400 million Mercedes-AMG G63

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is one of his numerous luxury cars, which includes Lamborghini, Ferrari, among others

Obafemi Martins is renowned for his flamboyant lifestyle, which includes buying luxury cars and investing in properties.

The former international is one of the wealthiest Nigerian footballers to have played the beautiful game.

Martins turned professional at age 16, earning lucrative salaries while playing for clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Spain, the USA, and China.

Obafemi Martins of Inter celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Cagliari at the Giuseppe Meazza, San Siro Stadium on January 15, 2006 in Milan, Italy. Photo by: New Press.

Popularly called "Obagoal" by his Nigerian fans, Martins has demonstrated his passion for automobiles, real estate, and land holdings.

LASMA officers take selfies with Martins

Inter Milan legend Obafemi Martins was among the ex-internationals who graced the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match put together by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong on June 22.

In a post on TikTok, the 40-year-old was mobbed by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASMA) officers when he dropped from his Mercedes-AMG G63.

The LASMA officers hailed the former Newcastle star in the Yoruba language, calling him a glorious child and son of the soil.

One of the officers took a quick selfie with the 2006 AFCON bronze medallist, while others continued to hail him until they received a response. The LASMA officer said:

"Obagoal, ologo. Omo eko Pataki, number one."

One of the duties of a LASMA officer is to promote a state-wide culture of traffic regulation, control, and management, as well as to ensure smooth traffic flow on Lagos roads, per their official website.

According to Punch, 12 LASMA officers have been dismissed for misconduct between December 2023 to April 2025.

Nigeria legend Obafemi Martins poses in his Mercedes AMG-63 in front of his home in Lekki axis of Lagos. Photo by: obagoal.

Details of Mercedes-AMG G63

The Mercedes AMG-63 AMG G 63 is a legend raised to a higher power, currently costs over $260,000 (N400m), and has been further advanced with hybrid assist and new technologies.

According to Mercedes, the AMG G63 impressively bridges the gap between excellent off-road comfort and extreme dynamics on the road.

It possesses a powerful 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with 430 kW (585 hp) and 850 Nm of torque, as well as AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with an adaptive damping system.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

Beejay said:

"Money man 😂❤️❤️❤️."

dee added:

"Oba goal omo aye."

sheminator wrote:

"See officer dey do selfie..."

Health zone said:

"Na bathroom slippers baba wear oohh."

Felix Mark replied:

"Baba no get time bsr dey ground already is na slipper e knack designer noni."

emiola ajibola wrote:

"I'm very sure all this lasmal done get money today 😅😅😅😅😅😅."

Martins prays on Victor Osimhen's Lamborghini

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Obafemi Martins was spotted blessing Victor Osimhen's newly acquired Lamborghini Urus.

Galatasaray of Turkey striker Osimhen splashed the cash on a 2022 edition of the ride reportedly worth around $300,000 (around N470 million).

It was gathered that the former Lille of France striker picked up his latest ride from a car dealer in Lagos as he arrived in town for the holidays.

