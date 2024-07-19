President Bola Tinubu has announced plan to send the national minimum wage bill to the national assembly on Tuesday, July 23

The president said the move became imperative following an agreement between the federal government and organised private sector

Tinubu and the leadership of the organised labour recently agreed on ₦70,000 to replace the current ₦30,000 being paid as minimum wage

President Bola Tinubu and labour leaders have agreed on a new national minimum wage of ₦70,000, replacing the existing ₦30,000 minimum wage.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the president and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, July 18.

Why Tinubu is sending bill to NASS

The Punch reported that an executive bill on the new minimum wage would be sent to the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 23, to formalise the agreement.

The president assured labour leaders that he has always been committed to improving workers' welfare, citing his track record.

Tinubu announced the new minimum wage benchmark of ₦70,000 and agreed to a three-year tenure for wage reviews.

The president's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the executive bill, which will give legal backing to the agreed-upon minimum wage, will be sent to the National Assembly by Tuesday.

Tripartite committee's proposed as minimum wage

The tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage had submitted two figures to the president: ₦62,000 proposed by the government and private sector and the ₦250,000 demanded by organised labour.

The president then requested more time to consult stakeholders and harmonise the figures before sending an executive bill to the National Assembly. He met with the private and sub-national sectors to find a nationally acceptable minimum wage.

A meeting with NLC and TUC leaders last week was postponed due to a lack of consensus, but a subsequent meeting on Thursday yielded a positive outcome.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the conclusion of the meeting as "A happy day for Nigeria," indicating a breakthrough in the negotiations, which ultimately led to the agreement on a ₦70,000 minimum wage.

