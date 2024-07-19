Ohaneze Ndigbo, led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has advised Igbo residents outside their region to refrain from participating in the planned nationwide protests

The advisory is based on past instances where Igbo communities faced severe repercussions, including loss of lives and property, during major protests

Isiguzoro highlighted current security issues in the Southeast and warned that participating in the protests could exacerbate these problems

The Igbo people living outside their region have been advised to avoid participating in the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship starting in August.

There have been different calls and reports of a nationwide protest to be held from the 1st - to the 10th of August.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Tuesday, July 16, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, speaking for the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organization, advised against joining the protests.

Igbos are easy targets, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Isiguzoro cited historical instances where Igbo communities suffered disproportionately in the wake of major protests and riots across Nigeria, as reported by Daily Trust.

Isiguzoro pointed out that Igbo people often face severe consequences, including loss of lives and property, during nationwide protests.

He referenced several historical events—such as the 1978 “Ali Must Go” protests, the 1989 anti-SAP riots, the 1993 June 12 demonstrations, the 2012 Occupy Nigeria protests, and the 2020 EndSARS protests—where Igbo communities experienced significant losses.

Ohanaze Ndigbo revokes protest in the southeast

The group further issued a directive that no protest would be happening in southeastern states.

He said:

“First and foremost, the prevailing security challenges in the Southeast region pose insurmountable obstacles to the safe conduct of protests and riots.

“In recognition of this reality, any nationwide protest scheduled within the Southeast is hereby revoked, with a clear directive that the Igbo will not partake.”

Isiguzoro warned that pushing forward with these protests could worsen the current security challenges in the Southeast.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Protest an avenue for Igbo adversaries to strike

He expressed concern that criminal elements and adversaries of the Igbo might exploit the unrest to create additional chaos, The Punch reported.

He stated:

“There is a valid concern that the Igbo might again be unfairly targeted as scapegoats in the upcoming nationwide protests.”

In light of this, Ohaneze Ndigbo has urged Igbo residents in the 19 northern states and the southwestern regions to avoid participating in the protests to ensure their safety and security.

Northern students withdraw from planned nationwide protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths and Students has announced its withdrawal from the planned nationwide mass protests against the prevailing economic hardships in Nigeria.

The decision was made during a two-day meeting in Kano, where the coalition's National Coordinator, Jibril Bello-Gama, cited uncertainty about the organizers and their motives as the reason for their withdrawal.

