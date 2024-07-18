The NLC and TUC leaders were seen in a trending video hailing President Bola Tinubu at the end of their minimum wage meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 18

Tinubu had pegged the minimum wage at N70,000 after months of back-and-forth negotiation between the government, labour and organised private sector

The president also promised the workers other incentives, including the review of the minimum wage every three years

President Bola Tinubu has been hailed by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) after reaching the N70,000 new minimum wage agreement at their meeting with the federal government on Thursday, July 18.

In a trending video seen by Legit.ng, the union leaders sang their Aluta songs and saluted President Tinubu, ending their Aluta songs by saying, "Three gbosa for the president."

The federal government and organised labour agreed on a new monthly minimum wage of N70,000, ending months of negotiations.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and labour leaders at the Presidential Villa.

How much is the new minimum wage?

According to his special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu approved the N70,000 minimum wage and promised to review the national minimum wage law backwards. The President also pledged to assist the private sector and subnational in paying the new minimum wage.

The agreement was reached during the seventh day of the second meeting between the parties, with labour leaders applauding President Tinubu's gesture. The President also promised to use his discretionary powers to meet the demands of university unions seeking four months' unpaid salaries.

A video of the union leader at the meeting with President Tinubu went viral. It showed that the labour leader accepted the president's resolution with great pleasure.

See the video below:

NLC reacts to N70k minimum wage

the NLC and TUC had announced the acceptance of the N70,000 minimum wage

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, explained that the union accepted the minimum wage because of other incentives attached to it.

According to Ajaero, the president also promised to ensure the minimum wage review every three years rather than five years.

