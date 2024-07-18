The NLC and TUC have announced the acceptance of the N70,000 minimum wage earlier announced by the presidency

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, explained that the union accepted the minimum wage because of other incentives attached to it

According to Ajaero, the president also promised to ensure the review of the minimum wage every three years rather than five years

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have accepted the N70,000 minimum wage approved by President Bola Tinubu. This decision follows a meeting between the labour leaders and the President, during which the president pledged to support the private sector and subnational entities in meeting the minimum wage requirement.

According to Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, the unions accepted the offer due to additional incentives and the President's commitment to review the minimum wage every three years. This concession was a significant factor in the labour leaders' decision to accept the offer.

According to The Punch, The acceptance of the N70,000 minimum wage marks a significant milestone in the negotiations between the government and labour unions. The new minimum wage is expected to improve the standard of living for Nigerian workers and their families.

Has NLC accepted the N70,000 minimum wage?

The labour leaders commended President Tinubu for his willingness to engage in dialogue and find a mutually beneficial solution. The agreement is seen as a positive step towards promoting industrial harmony and boosting economic growth.

With the acceptance of the new minimum wage, Nigerian workers can expect improved compensation and benefits, while the government and private sector will work together to ensure its successful implementation.

For over three months, the federal government and labour have been negotiating to determine the new minimum wage. The union leaders have earlier insisted that they will not back down from their demand for the N250,000 minimum wage proposal.

