Plateau Collapsed School Building Updates: 22 Students Dead, 132 Injured
Jos, Plateau state - Tragedy struck in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, July 12, as a building of Saints Academy, a secondary school in the city, collapsed while students were writing their third term examination.
This report by Legit.ng provides a live update of the tragic event.
Governor Mutfwang gives fresh order
Meanwhile, Citing Executive Order 003, Governor Mutfwang has directed schools and other facility owners with structural concerns to close their facilities immediately.
He said the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) would conduct inspections to prevent similar incidents in the future, Daily Trust reported.
The statement reads further:
“A thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. On behalf of the Plateau State Government, our hearts ache for the families who have lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our unwavering support during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to ensuring the best possible medical care for the injured and will conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. The safety and well-being of our citizens, especially our children, is our top priority. We urge all schools to strictly adhere to safety regulations and obtain necessary clearances from the JMDB before construction.”
Plateau: Breakdown of hospital admissions and fatalities
- Plateau State Specialist Hospital (PSSH) - 39 hospitalised and three deaths
- Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Hospital - 32 hospitalised and five deaths
- Bingham University Teaching Hospital - 55 hospitalised and 14 deaths
- Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) - Six hospitalised and 0 deaths
- Total: 132 hospitalised and 22 deaths, a total of 154 victims
Legit.ng gathers that Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritise treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment, to ensure prompt medical attention.
Injured students and staff hospitalised
The Plateau state government said injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos.
Ashom said the state government has activated emergency response protocols and is working with emergency services, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Red Cross, security agencies, and Healthcare professionals in the ongoing search, rescue and resuscitation efforts.
Collapsed school building: Plateau govt gives update
As of 6pm on Friday, a total of 22 victims have been confirmed dead, according to a statement by the state commissioner for information and communication, Musa Ashom.
He added that 132 sustained injuries.
“Current Situation as of 6:00 pm Friday evening, 154 people have been rescued from the debris. Sadly, 22 individuals have been confirmed deceased," the statement read.
However, a Red Cross spokesperson, Nuruddeen Hassan Magaji, had a slightly different casualty figure.
He said on Friday night that there were “21 fatalities and 69 injuries all in admission at various hospitals.”
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.