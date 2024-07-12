The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) awarded a total of N400,000 in scholarships to two final-year Medicine and Surgery students at Ebonyi State

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - On Thursday, July 11, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) awarded scholarship grants totalling N400,000 to two students from Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

The recipients, Onwe Emmanuella C. and Chukwuemeka Ogar P., both final-year Medicine and Surgery students, each received N200,000.

During the presentation ceremony in Abakaliki, Dr. Okechukwu Igwenyi, the ASUU Chairman of the Ebonyi State University chapter, highlighted that the recipients were chosen through stringent yet transparent criteria.

The chairman also countered the narrative that ASUU is solely associated with strikes and industrial actions, emphasizing their commitment to supporting education.

He stated:

"We want to inform the public that in addition to advocating for better funding and protecting university autonomy, we also support students by offering annual scholarships to deserving underprivileged students from all public universities in Nigeria.

"It is undeniable that the ruling class is covertly making education prohibitively expensive for ordinary Nigerians. School fees, meals, supplies, and other related costs have become so high that many students who refuse to drop out are forced into desperate measures to remain on campus and complete their education.

"The severe economic hardships faced by students and their parents have led to a high dropout rate among diligent and intelligent students due to poverty and frustration."

Igwenyi voiced concerns about the poor state of student welfare and security, as well as the unstable and struggling national economy, The Punch reported.

He highlighted how these conditions have forced some students to turn to distracting and potentially harmful sources of income to cover their tuition and basic needs.

Beneficiaries react

One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Onwe Emmanuella, expressed her excitement upon learning that she had been chosen for the scholarship. She mentioned that the N200,000 award would help her pay off her outstanding school fees.

According to the second awardee, Ogar Peter:

“I am just too emotional to express what I feel over the scholarship. I am grateful to ASUU-EBSU chapter. I am also sure that this grant will go a long way at solving some of my basic needs in school.”

