Social activist Olanrewaju Suraju criticised the Tinubu administration for its lack of a clear and effective anti-corruption strategy

Suraju acknowledged some positive steps but emphasised that they are insufficient without a comprehensive plan.

Suraju also condemned political interference in anti-corruption efforts, citing the example of the former governor of Kogi State

FCT, Abuja—Social activist Olanrewaju Suraju has strongly criticised the Tinubu administration’s approach to tackling corruption, accusing the government of lacking a clear and effective strategy.

Suraju, who chairs the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), spoke with Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 10.

Social activist, Suraju speaks on Tinubu's effort in tackling corruption Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/Olanrewaju Suraju

Source: UGC

Suraju also expressed concerns about the government’s corruption efforts over the past year.

He highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in governance, stressing that these are essential for sustainable development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

"Rating the government in the last one year involves assessing the foundations laid for promoting transparency and accountability. We need to see efforts that promote good governance and sustainable development."

Lack of clear agenda

According to Suraju, the Tinubu administration has yet to present a coherent plan for combating corruption.

While he acknowledged some positive steps, such as appointing a lawyer as the EFCC chairman and young individuals to lead the ICPC and Code of Conduct Bureau, he emphasised that these efforts are insufficient without a comprehensive strategy.

His words:

"We are yet to see any clear agenda of the government on its plan for the fight against corruption.

"There are some efforts to change the leadership of anti-corruption agencies, but without a clear plan, these steps are not enough."

Political interference and indictments

Suraju criticised the continued political interference in anti-corruption agencies, which undermines their independence and effectiveness.

He cited the former governor of Kogi State, who allegedly used law enforcement agencies to evade arraignment on corruption charges.

He said:

"The level of interference from the political side on what happens within the anti-corruption agency is what the government has also failed to show to the public.

"The situation in Kogi State is a major indictment on the government and the control of security apparatus."

Tinubu vows to fight corruption

In another report on Thursday, February 29, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the smuggling and corruption that have bedevilled the nation.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu vowed that there was no going back on his government’s efforts to eradicate corruption.

Source: Legit.ng