The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the National Assembly to work with the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage.

The labour union said this would establish mechanisms for a regular and systematic review of wage levels to ensure they keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.

NLC President Joe Ajaero made the call on Monday, July 8, in a goodwill message delivered at the national retreat on “Labour reforms and the quest for a living wage in Nigeria” organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), in Abuja.

NLC urges NASS to review labour laws

As reported by Vanguard, Ajaero's led NLC urged the lawmakers to review and update the labour laws to reflect the realities of today’s economy and protect our people.

”This includes ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, and protection against unfair labour practices. We call on the National Assembly to join us in calling on the executive to transmit to the Assembly the bill on the reviewed labour administration laws which had gone through the tripartite process some years back but seemed to have been impounded by the executive.

“NASS should work with the tripartite to establish mechanisms for regular and systematic review of wage levels to ensure they keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.

”Workers are not beggars neither are they slaves. We create wealth and we deserve a healthy portion of it. The present angst in the country can only be assuaged by reasonable income to Nigerian people and workers.”

Negotiation has been deadlocked, as the federal government and the Organised Private Sector offered to pay N62, 000 and the labour demanded N250,000.

Minimum wage: Tinubu’s govt told to pay N75k

