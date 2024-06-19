Nigerians are getting poorer as the cost of goods and services increases in markets across the country

It is no longer just about how much a Nigerian earns but also about how income can be protected on a monthly basis

The National Bureau of Statistics recently revealed that in May 2024, Nigeria's inflation rate increased to 33.95% on a year-on-year basis.

The May 2024 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.26% compared to the April 2024 headline inflation rate.

On a year-on-year basis, the inflation rate was 11.54% higher than the rate recorded in May 2023, which was 22.41%.

This shows that the inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in May 2024 compared to the same month in the preceding year (May 2023).

While these figures look like every other data, in reality, the inflation figures give a deep understanding of how Nigerians are getting poorer.

Impact of inflation rate

The rising inflation rate means a Nigerian real income will buy fewer goods compared to previous years, which translates to a decrease in purchasing power.

Real income is the amount of money earned and the purchasing power of that money based on the inflation rate.

Nigerians getting poorer

To contextualise how deeply inflation has impacted the finances of Nigerians, Legit.ng will use the current national minimum wage of N30,000 as labour unions and the Nigerian government try to reach an agreement.

The N30,000 minimum wage under review was first announced in 2019.

Economists calculate the real value of workers' salaries or earnings by dividing income by one plus the inflation rate (Real Income = Wages / (1 + Inflation Rate).

Based on the formula, the value of Nigeria's minimum wage in the last five years is here.

Year National minimum wage Annual inflation rate Real salary changes 2019 N30,000 11.4% N30,000 2020 N30,000 13.25% N26,580 2021 N30,000 16.95% N23,058 2022 N30,000 18.85% N19,150 2023 N30,000 24.66% N15,540 2024(May) N30,000 33.95% N11,629

The figures above show that after accounting for inflation over five years, the purchasing power of a salary of N30,000 is now N11,629

The formula can also be used to calculate an individual's current salary.

Another factor putting pressure on Nigerians' finances is the exchange rate of the naira against foreign currencies due to the country's dependence for imported products.

FMDQ data shows that the dollar at the official market is priced at N1,482.72, while in the black market, it is old as high as N1,500.

Expert speaks

Emeka Ucheaga, technical assistant to the managing director/CEO at Credit Direct Limited, in a chat with Legit.ng explained the impact of inflation.

"Inflation today is not just taking all of your income and savings, it’s also taking jobs. Lots of businesses that have seen cost of production rise due to higher inflation are cutting jobs to keep profit margins from going negative.

"Nigerians have been begging for power for decades now but at cut throat energy prices, Band A is not the type of energy pricing that can support households or businesses financial stability so that’s also causing a lot of pain for consumers and businesses."

