“For Public Use”, Ooni Announces Creation of Hospital, Video Trends
- The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has unveiled a medical facility, the Equity Health Group
- Legit.ng gathered that the facility will be officially launched later this month (July) in Lagos
- The establishment of the hospital is believed to be as a result of the monarch’s conscious inclination towards Nigeria’s health sector, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Monday, July 1, announced the creation of the Equity Health Group.
Legit.ng reports that a facility of the hospital opened today, Monday, July 1, 2024, for public use while an official launch has been scheduled for Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, 16, 2024, in Lagos state.
Ooni unveils new hospital
In a statement shared on his verified Instagram page, the first-class monarch stated that Equity Health Group "seeks to harness this potential by exploring and scientifically certifying alternative medicines, including herbs, through a research consortium led by Ojaja University."
Ooni said:
"While I am neither a medical doctor nor a pharmacist, I firmly believe we can change the narrative of over-dependence on medical tourism. Africa, and Nigeria specifically, can be a significant player in the global pharmaceutical and medical industry.
"To transform healthcare delivery and reduce reliance on medical tourism, I am pleased to announce the creation of the Equity Health Group.
"This healthcare conglomerate is dedicated to providing high-quality medical services globally, with a facility opening today July 1, 2024, for public use and an official launch on July 15 and 16, 2024, in Lagos state."
Furthermore, the monarch stated that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted Nigeria’s untapped medical potential and creative ingenuity.
He continued:
"Equity Health Group aims to reduce this foreign medical tourism by providing world-class healthcare services locally and retaining foreign exchange within Nigeria.
"By utilising our human and natural resources, we aim to offer the best healthcare services and address the negligence that has hindered our progress."
Ooni unveils Tingo drinks
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni unveiled Tingo drinks, a new addition to the carbonated drinks industry in Nigeria.
At the unveiling, the royal father disclosed that Nigeria could compete favourably in the global soft drinks industry with quality products.
Source: Legit.ng
