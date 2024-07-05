President Bola Tinubu has come under heavy criticism over the $150bn Samoa Agreement his government signed

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has voiced concerns over the conditions attached to foreign loans and grants to African states as Nigerians claimed the Samoa Agreement contained the provision on same-sex marriage or LGBT rights

Sani urged Tinubu and other African leaders to avoid such loans with "demonic conditions" and as well go back and "unsign" the Samoa Agreement

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government to withdraw his interest from the Samoa Agreement it signed on November 15, 2023.

FG denie LGBT provision in $150billion Samoa Agreement

Legit.ng reports that controversy has enveloped a $150bn Samoa trade deal signed by the federal government of Nigeria with the European Union.

But on Thursday, July 4, the federal government in a statement denied the report that President Tinubu was planning to introduce LGBT rights into the country with the Samoa Agreement.

According to Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, the agreement was signed in Apia, Samoa, in 2018 by 27 EU member states and 47 OACPS member states. It has 103 articles covering various areas of cooperation, including economic growth, human rights, and migration.

Clarifying the rumour clauses in the Samoa Agreement, Idris said that Nigeria law superseded the agreement.

He further assured that the government led by President Tinubu would not sign any agreement that would contradict the interest of Nigerians.

Shehu Sani: "Africa should reject loans with demonic conditions"

But in a swift reaction to the development, Shehu Sani in a post shared on his X page, warned African countries against accepting loans or grants with "demonic conditions."

He, however, urged Tinubu and other African leaders who have signed the Samoa Agreement to go back and unsignt it.

Sani tweeted:

"African states should not accept loans or grants from any country,group of countries or international institutions that came with demonic conditions antithetical to our culture,religious faiths and values.All African countries including Nigeria who appended their signatures should go back and ‘unsign’ the Samoa agreement."

