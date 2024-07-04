The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has urged northwest governors to address insecurity through education, wealth creation, and social amenities

Abuja, FCT - The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has urged governors of the northwest geopolitical zone to accelerate development in the region through education, wealth creation, and social amenities.

The group's executive director, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, made the call in a press release, citing corruption, poverty, and illiteracy as the root causes of insecurity in the region.

The problems in the zone require political will and pragmatic actions, not empty rhetoric as obtainable in the past 12 years which has not changed the narrative," Dr Shinkafi said.

He reiterated that endless summits in and outside the country will not solve the security problem.

Corruption, poverty, and illiteracy: Root causes of banditry

According to Shinkafi, corruption, poverty, and illiteracy are the major causes of armed banditry and related crimes in the region.

He emphasised that leaders in the zone failed to invest in education, agriculture, and social amenities, leading to the current state of insecurity.

"Illiteracy is one of the major causes of armed banditry and related crimes. Most of the bandits are uneducated both in Western and Islamic education. Leaders in the zone failed to invest in education, in building primary and secondary schools, adult education and Almajiri schools," Dr. Shinkafi noted.

Investment in education: Shunkafi suggests solutions

The group identified investment in education, agriculture, and social amenities as a way to address the region's current insecurity.

Shinkafi urged governors to invest in education, agriculture, and social amenities, stressing that the region's development is crucial, given its significant land mass, population, and political significance.

"The region has abundant solid minerals, including gold, copper, rhodium, gemstones, kaolin, berates and lithium. Sadly, there is no political will to develop these mineral resources since the discovery of oil," he said.

Shinkafi calls for death penalty for armed banditry

Dr Shinkafi called for a two-pronged approach to tackle insecurity, involving kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

He urged governors to deploy military operatives, adopt community policing, and provide social amenities in Fulani settlements

He also advocated for the death penalty for armed banditry and related offences.

"Governors should constitute peace and security trust funds to support security operations in various states, including Niger State in North Central, which shares border with Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna States. The security trust funds should be used to purchase patrol vehicles, pay security allowances, fuel and maintain vehicles, procure communication gadgets, etc.," Shinkafi said.

The group's executive director emphasized that citizens are weary of empty rhetoric and called for proactive measures to restore peace and security in the northwest geopolitical zone.

