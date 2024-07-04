Senator Jimoh Ibrahim of Ondo South highlighted the necessity of using technology to address insecurity

During a Senate session on July 3, he mentioned that intelligence forces could easily use devices to locate criminals

The senator urged the military to abandon unconventional strategies and adopt conventional methods to combat insurgency effectively

FCT, Abuja - Jimoh Ibrahim, the lawmaker representing Ondo South, has emphasized the importance of using technology to combat insecurity, stating that his phone detected over 277 guns in the Senate chamber.

Senator Jimoh made this claim on Wednesday, July 3, during a Senate session while responding to a motion by Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South regarding recent bombings in the Northeast.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim advises the Federal Government on the use of technology to fight insecurity Photo credit: Jimoh Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

He said:

"I don't want to take up much of your time, but I will say plainly that it costs very little for our intelligence forces to equip their phones with devices to locate these notorious criminals.

"As I stand here, I frequently check my phone and can see the number of guns in my vicinity. With fewer than one thousand installations, I can tell there are over 277 guns nearby because an armory is close to this location."

Speaking further, the senator described the Gwoza, Borno state bombings as very saddening, as reported by Channels Television.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of the military incorporating technology in combating insurgency.

He said:

"So, what am I saying? We can use technology, just as Senator Ndume mentioned, to deploy it instead of relying solely on soldiers.

Military urged to stop unconventional strategies

Nigerian Tribune reported that the lawmakers called on the Nigerian military to drop any unconventional methods adopted to combat insurgency.

He said:

"I want to make it clear that the military should stop using unconventional strategies to fight insurgency in Nigeria.

"There is a difference between unconventional and conventional strategies. We need to use conventional strategies to tackle unconventional warfare. Boko Haram represents an unconventional war."

15 Southeast senators negotiate with AGF for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

In another development, about 15 Senators from the southeast region of Nigeria held a crucial meeting on Wednesday, July 3, with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Legit.ng reported that the federal lawmakers were led to the conversation by the Senator Representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Source: Legit.ng