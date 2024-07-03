APC national legal adviser Prof Abdulkarim Kana has been shortlisted among the lawyers for the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Hajo Bello, the secretary to the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC), announced the name of Kana and others in a statement on Tuesday, July 2

According to Bello, the released names of the shortlisted legal practitioners do not mean they are successful in becoming SANs

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted Prof Abdulkarim Kana (Life Bencher), the national legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among the 87 lawyers and 11 legal academics for appointment as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The Secretary, Hajo Bello, issued a statement inviting the public to comment on the applicants' integrity, reputation, and competence.

LPPC asks Nigerians to scrutinise lawyers for SANs

According to The Punch, complaints must be accompanied by an affidavit deposed before a superior court of record or a notary public.

The statement reads in part:

"Publication of the names of the shortlisted applicants is not an indication of their success in the process."

A notable names on the list are former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Vice President Monday Onyekachi Ubani, who also served as chairman of the Ikeja Branch, and some former officials like Kunle Edun and Dr Rapulu Nduka.

Also on the list is renowned international prosecutor Charles Adeogun-Phillips.

Lawyers shortlisted for SANs

Below is the full list:

Lateef Karim, Esq.

Godwin Ike, Esq.

Johnson Odionu, Esq.

Nnodim Duru, Esq.

Innocent Ovbagbedia, Esq.

Soronnadi Njoku, Esq.

Adamu Abubakar, Esq.

Charles Musa, Esq.

Udochi Iheanacho, Esq.

David Onietan, Esq.

Elele Casmir, Esq.

Josiah Nduka, Esq.

Godwin Obeta, Esq.

Habeeb Ilavbare, Esq.

Moses Obafemi, Esq.

Mathew Esonanjor, Esq.

Baba Dalah, Esq.

Babatunde Sodipo, Esq.

Mustapha Abubakar, Esq.

Emmanuel Esene, Esq.

Henry Bello, Esq.

Boniface Moore, Esq.

Clement Ezika, Esq.

Omokayode Dada, Esq.

Edwin Anikwem, Esq.

Roy Nwaeze, Esq.

Olumide Olugbenga, Esq.

Monday Ubani, Esq.

Ayoola Ajayi, Esq.

Paul Obi, Esq.

Olasupo Ati-John, Esq.

Cole Ololade, Esq.

Charles Adeogun-Phillips, Esq.

Okechukwu Ajunwa, Esq.

Jacob Ifere, Esq.

Emmanuel Adekile, Esq.

Christopher Okeke, Esq.

Waziri Mamman, Esq.

Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq.

Oluwole Olawale Afolabi, Esq.

Toboukebide Kekemeke, Esq.

Akinbamigbe Adesomoju, Esq.

Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq.

Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune, Esq.

Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq.

Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim, Esq.

Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq.

Charles Oladipo Titiloye, Esq.

Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Esq.

Kingsley Chuku, Esq.

Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq.

Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq.

Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq.

Idowu Omotunde Benson, Esq.

Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq.

Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq.

Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq.

Omosanya Atilola Popoola, Esq.

Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide, Esq.

Emonye Oga Adekwu, Esq.

Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq.

Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq.

Abdul Adamu, Esq.

Theodore Ezeobi, Esq.

Rilwan Umar, Esq.

Chienye Okafor, Esq.

Kaka Lawan, Esq.

Abba Muhammed, Esq.

Wendy Kuku, Esq.

Ekele Iheanacho, Esq.

Okechukwu Edeze, Esq.

Akinyemi Olujinmi, Esq.

Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq.

Idris Abubakar, Esq.

George Ibrahim, Esq.

Boonyameen Lawal, Esq.

Terkaa Aondo, Esq.

Tochukwu Tochukwu, Esq.

Uchenna Njoku, Esq.

Paul Daudu, Esq.

Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq.

Yusuf Ogunrinde, Esq.

Tobechukwu Nweke, Esq.

Ademola Abimbola, Esq.

Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq.

Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, Esq.

Chukwuemeka Nnawuchi, Esq.

Academic applicants shortlisted at the bar in order of seniority

Prof. John Agbonika

Prof. Osy Nwebo

Prof. Nlerum Okogbule

Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri

Prof. Nathaniel Inegbedion

Prof. Collins Obioma

Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevbo

Prof. Augustine Agom

Prof. Ibrahim Abikan

Prof. Chima Ubanyionwu

Prof. Ganiyu Oke

