A prominent traditional ruler, Oba Michael Onakoya, has lost his stool in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria

The final arbiter of justice in Nigeria, the Supreme Court, ruled on Onakoya's case in June 2024

Although the constitution of Nigeria has no role for traditional rulers, they are widely respected as custodians of religion and culture

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has cancelled an appeal filed by Oba Michael Onakoya against the decision of the Lagos division of the appeal court which affirmed the judgement of the lower court that sacked him as the traditional ruler of Orijeru of Igbooye land, Epe.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, July 2, in a judgement delivered in suit by the Supreme Court panel consisting of Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma, Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya, Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, Justice Adamu Jauro, and Justice Hammed Baba Idris, the apex court held that the appeal was filed out of time.

Oba Michael Onakoya has lost his seat, going by the Supreme Court's verdict. Photo credit: Ogunjimi Modupeola

Source: Facebook

Nigerian Tribune also noted the update.

The verdict partly reads:

“Consequent upon the foregoing the notice of appeal filed June 29, 2020, in Appeal No. SC/969/2020 is incompetent having been filed outside the time prescribed by the section 27 of the Supreme Court Act and it is hereby struck out. Notice of appeal is hereby struck out.”

Legit.ng reports that although Nigeria's constitution has no role for traditional rulers, they are nevertheless widely respected as custodians of religion and culture. This can be seen as a form of power.

More to read on Supreme Court of Nigeria

High court sacks top Ondo monarch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Michael Adetunji Oluwole, the traditional ruler of Ute in Ose local government area of Ondo state, was sacked by a high court.

Justice Ademola Enikuomehin, in his ruling in the suit filed by Adewumi Fabuluje, nullified the selection process that brought Oba Oluwole to the throne and ordered a fresh selection process into the stool.

The judge held that a fresh selection process from within the Olule Omoloja ruling house lineage should begin.

Source: Legit.ng