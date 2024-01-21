Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Prize winner, has said he wished to travel to Stockholm before he clock 100 years to celebrate another Nigerian winning the Nobel Prize for Literature

Soyinka, in an interview, urged that young writers should not just publish once and relax, adding that consistency is key to getting to the world stage

The octogenarian posited that the writing world is a competitive one and that the female sexes are taking the lead

Professor Wole Soyinka, the first African to win the noble prize for literature, has expressed the optimism of seeing another Nigerian winning the highest prize in the literary world before he clock 100 years.

The octogenarian, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, made the revelation, adding that there are "remarkable competitions between Nigerian writers, males and females and writers in the African continent.

Wole Soyinka expresses optimism that another Nigerian will win the Nobel Prize before clocking 100 Photo Credit: Reuben Abati

Source: Twitter

Soyinka noted that Nigeria is flooded with talents in the Arts and that he felt the country has "an unfair size of candidates qualifiers" to win the noble prize

The playwright made the assertion while responding to a question on how he felt, considering the fact that he had won the Nobel Prize in literature 40 years ago.

Nigeria women taking the lead in writing, Wole Soyinka says

He commended Nigerian women writers for taking the lead in ditching out creative works, adding that he had always informed his male colleagues that the women were taking over, beating them and that they needed to buckle up.

Soyinka warned writers that managing to publish once, self-publish in particular, did not translate to being a "starling writer", and that consistency is the key to getting to the world stage in creativity perlance.

His comment reads in part:

"You just got to keep working and working, and hopefully, before I’m 100, I’ll be going to Stockholm to celebrate another Nigeria."

