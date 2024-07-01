Professor Aisha Maikudi has officially taken her position as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja

On Monday, Maikudi assumed the position of the institution's top role following the handover of the outgoing VC Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah

A video of the handover ceremony has surfaced online and congratulations poured in for Na’Allah, who completed his tenure as the 6th vice chancellor of the institution

On Monday, July 1, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, handed over the affairs of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) to the acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Aisha Maikudi.

Prof. Maikudi, the 41-year-old renowned professor of International law, was appointed following her nomination at the valedictory Senate meeting held on Wednesday, June 26.

She succeeded Na’Allah, the outgoing vice chancellor, whose tenure expired on June 30.

Meanwhile, Na’Allah was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the institution on July 1, 2019. Prior to his appointment as UniAbuja VC, he was the VC of the state-owned Kwara State University, Malete, in Kwara state.

Na’Allah bows out of office, expresses gratitude

As reported by the Punch, a graduate of the University of Ilorin in 1988, Na’Allah also obtained his Masters degree from the same institution in 1992 before proceeding to the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada, where he obtained his PhD in comparative literature.

Giving his handover speech, Na’Allah expressed his gratitude to the university community for the ability to have served.

“I am grateful to have a strong team to have worked with me and I am handing over to the same great team. It is my prayer that the university will continue to make giant strides. I will continue to support the university in whatever way I can.

“I am going to be on sabbatical so technically, I’m still with this university as I do my sabbatical.”

Watch the handover ceremony below;

