BREAKING: Many Casualties as Explosion Rocks Zungeru Hydro-Electric Dam in Niger
An explosion at the Zungeru Hydro-Electric Power Dam caused injuries to a Chinese engineer, security personnel, and several workers and destroyed some installations.
The cause of the explosion on Monday, July 1, is currently unknown, as there have been no official reports about the incident.
The Chinese engineer was conducting a routine check when the explosion happened, and those injured were taken to the Minna General Hospital.
A source stated that the engineer was first admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital for treatment for burns on the head and hand, but due to the seriousness of the burns, he was referred to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, for advanced medical attention.
The number of the workers and security personnel injured are currently unknown.
Source: Legit.ng
