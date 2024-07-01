Two female bombers have been arrested in Borno State, Nigeria, following a deadly attack that killed at least 18 people and injured over 30 others

The attack, which occurred at a wedding ceremony in Gwoza, was carried out by four female bombers, with 30 more suspected to be at large

The military has imposed a curfew in Gwoza LGA and security operatives are searching for the remaining would-be bombers

Authorities in Borno State have arrested two female bombers in connection with the detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Gwoza, which left at least 18 people dead and over 30 injured.

The attack, one of the deadliest in the state in recent months, occurred at a wedding ceremony in Tashan Mararaba, near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

It is believed that many bombers are still at large. Image: Fb/Nigeria Polic Force

Source: Getty Images

According to a local government official, 30 female bombers were sent to Gwoza to detonate IEDs at different locations, but only four have exploded so far, Channels Tv reported.

The official also stated that one of the bombers, who came from Pulka Axis, panicked during military interrogation and detonated her IED, killing herself, a soldier, and a civilian JTF member.

The Director-General of SEMA, Barkindo Saidu, witnessed the first blast and reported that it affected over 30 people, causing various levels of injuries and instant death.

The attack has been condemned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who described it as a cowardly and isolated episode, and promised that those responsible will face justice.

The military has imposed a curfew in Gwoza LGA following the attacks, and security operatives are on the lookout for the remaining would-be bombers.

The incident has sparked concern about the resurgence of bombing in the North-east, with former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lamenting the return of such attacks.

Source: Legit.ng