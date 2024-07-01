There is an update regarding the reported crash that occurred in Kaduna state on Monday morning

Reports disclosed that an Air Force helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed in Tami village located in the Igabi LGA of Kaduna state, causing pain among residents

However, NAF's director of public relations and information, Edward Gabkwet, has shared what happened on Monday morning amid speculations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has debunked claims of a helicopter crash in Kaduna state.

NAF disclosed in a statement that "the NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap" in Kaduna state on Monday.

NAF helicopter. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

Recall that on Monday, July 1, an Air Force helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reportedly crashed in Tami village, located in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the helicopter, which was on a routine operational flight, experienced technical difficulties that led to the crash. fortunately, the pilot executed emergency protocols effectively, ensuring his survival.

NAF shares what happened in Kaduna, counters report

Reacting to the development, Edward Gabkwet, Air Vice Marshal and director of public relations and information, Nigerian Air Force, debunked the reports.

In , he disclosed that no helicopter crash occurred; rather, "a NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after take-off at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 km from the Base."

Speaking further, he noted that "since it is an unmanned vehicle", there were no casualties on board or on ground.

Kaduna crash: Investigation is ongoing

Also, Gabkwet stated that preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap.

He said:

"Nigerians can be rest assured that this minor setback will not, in anyway, impinge on all ongoing operations."

The statement reads:

"NAF UAV, NOT HELICOPTER, CRASHED IN KADUNA

"Contrary to reports on social media as well as on a handful of traditional media outlets that a NAF helicopter had crashed in Kaduna earlier today, 1 July 2024, be informed that no helicopter crash occurred. Instead, a NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission, at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 Km from Base. Since it is an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on ground. Preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap. Nigerians can be rest assured that this minor setback will not, in anyway, impinge on all ongoing operations."

