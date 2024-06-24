Blaise Felix Aliyu, a student at Air Force Comprehensive School in Kaduna, was allegedly punished to death by two senior students

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesperson, expressed deep sorrow over the incident

The NAF also hinted that a comprehensive investigation has been launched to determine the circumstance

Kaduna state - Blaise Felix Aliyu, a student at the Air Force Comprehensive School in Kaduna, reportedly died as a result of punishment inflicted by two senior students.

Aliyu, who has been an orphan since 2013, leaves behind his twin brother, also a student at the military boarding school in Mando, Kaduna.

The tragic incident occurred when two SS3 students summoned the 15-year-old to their room, ostensibly to punish him, but ultimately caused his death. His body has since been placed in the mortuary.

Blaise Felix Aliyu's death: NAF reacts

Responding to the incident, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet conveyed the institution's profound sorrow, Daily Trust reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 22, Gabkwet confirmed that an investigation is in progress to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

He stated:

"The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and the entire NAF family are deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely death of one of our students at Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna, on June 19, 2024."

Gabkwet hinted that a comprehensive investigation has been launched to unravel the actual event behind the student's demise, @AmnestyNigeria reported on its social media handle X, on Monday, June 23.

He said:

"To prevent any speculation, a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances, reasons, and actual events that led to the victim's death.

"Please be assured that this matter is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we will not rest until it is fully resolved."

