Armed men abducted the Managing Director of Fouani Company, representing LG and Hisense, and three Lebanese nationals on Friday, June 14

The victims were kidnapped near Falomo Bridge, though their identities have not been officially disclosed

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the abduction, stating that the police are investigating the incident

Lagos state-Armed men on Friday, June 14, kidnapped the managing director of Fouani Company, the representative of LG and Hisense, along with three Lebanese nationals while they were traveling by boat in Lagos.

The victims' names have not yet been confirmed, but it was reported that they were abducted near Falomo Bridge while en route from Apapa to Victoria Island.

As reported by The Punch, a source familiar with the incident, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the case, disclosed that the kidnappers have made contact and are demanding a ransom.

He said:

"On Friday evening, the Managing Director of Fouani Company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese nationals were kidnapped near Falomo Bridge while traveling by boat from Apapa to Victoria Island.

"The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of $1.5 million."

Police react to the incident

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, The Guardian reported.

He said:

"Yes, it is true. We received the report and are currently investigating it. I'm not at liberty to provide further details."

