A fatal accident has claimed the lives of 14 persons and left several others injured at Imawa town on the Kano-Kaduna highway in Kano state

The FRSC public relations officer, Kano Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran, said nine of the deceased were buried on Friday afternoon

Labaran said the driver of the trailer was at large and those injured were receiving treatment at a hospital

Kano state - No fewer than 14 worshippers have been killed after a trailer ran into Jumaat congregation worshippers at Imawa town, Kura Local Government Area in Kano state.

The trailer driver with the number plate MKA 537XN coming from Kaduna lost control and ran into the worshippers.

The tragic incident occurred at Imawa town on the Kano-Kaduna highway shortly after Jumaat prayer around 1.50 pm on Friday, June 28, Daily Trust reports.

The public relations officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran, disclosed this in a statement.

Labaran said the driver of the trailer was at large.

As reported by Leadership, the statement partly read:

“According to preliminary reports, a truck with the registration number MKA 537 XN lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded their Friday prayers. The tragic crash not only resulted in fourteen fatalities but also left several others injured.”

Labaran said upon receiving a distress call, the FRSC Kano state Command promptly dispatched personnel to the scene, alongside other security agencies

He added nine of the deceased were buried on Friday afternoon, while those injured were receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to the statement, the FRSC Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, condoled the families of the deceased.

He urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

