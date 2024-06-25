A young Nigerian death was unable to cheat death despite an attempt by herself and her friend to escape death during a robbery attack

Ifunanya Miracle referred to as Bliss, lost her life while trying to escape a prankster’s tricycle robbery within the premises of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University

At the moment, Ifunanya’s friend who sustained severe injuries from the incident, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital

A fresh graduate of the Department of Quantity Surveying at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ifunanya Miracle, better known as Bliss, has lost her life.

As reported by The Punch, Ifunanya died during an attempt to escape a yet-to-be-identified prankster’s robbery on the premises of the school in the Awka area of Anambra state.

Ifunanya’s friend, identified simply as Peace, a student in the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry, who was also involved in the robbery, sustained varying degrees of injury and was said to have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that Ifunanya engaged in point-of-sale operations (pos) on the school's premises during her studies.

How Ifunanya died

The graduate was said to have closed her business for the day on Sunday, June 9, 2024, and boarded a tricycle along with Peace to a destination.

Instablog 9ja reported that the UNIZIK graduate, in company with her friend, died while trying to escape a student prankster who stagged a robbery on the premises of the school in the Awka area of Anambra state.

The duo were said to be on their way when a passenger, who sat beside them, allegedly attempted to rob them of their valuables.

Ifunanya's friend cheated death

A student of the school, who pleaded anonymity told The Punch that in a desperate attempt to escape the robbery, the two students jumped out of the moving tricycle.

The student said:

“While trying to escape, Miracle jumped out of the tricycle and hit her head on the road and by the time she was rushed to the hospital, she had died. Her friend, who also jumped out of the tricycle sustained injuries and she is still in hospital.”

