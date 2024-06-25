Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has stepped down from consideration and deliberation on the memo on the new minimum wage.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the decision was to allow President Bola Tinubu engage in more consultation with stakeholders.

Idris said there was a report by the Tripartite committee which comprises local government, States, NLC/ TUC and the federal government.

He said FEC could not decide on it because it involves local government, states, FG, Organized Private Sector and Labour unions, Daily Trust reports.

He made this known while addressing State House Correspondents on Tuesday, June 25.

Idris, however, said that 39 items were on the agenda and all were taken.

As reported by Channels Television, the minister said Tinubu has studied the report submitted by the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage

Idris said after studying the report, President Tinubu would consult widely before a final submission is made to the National Assembly.

