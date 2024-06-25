The NLC and TUC's demand for the new minimum wage has continued to gain the attention of some stakeholders within the country

At the moment, 500 charismatic bishops have waded into the talks between the organised labour and the Bola Tinubu's led government

While the Tinubu's led federal government offered to pay workers in Nigeria, N62,000, labour has insisted on accepting N250,000 as the new minimum wage

The Synods of Charismatic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by Archbishop Leonard Kawas, has voiced concern about the lingering crisis between the federal government and organised labour regarding the demand for a new minimum wage and the high electricity tariff.

Some of the Bishop, organised labour leaders and President Tinubu. Photo credit: Charismatic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, @DOlusegun

Bishops: Labour, FG should sheath their sword

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to announce a new minimum wage. But the tripartite committee, comprising the federal government's team, offered to pay Nigerian workers N62,000. However, organised labour (the NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC) rejected the offer and proposed N250,000.

Speaking on the development, the Charismatic Bishops urged the warring parties to sheath the sword, The Nation reported.

However, the Charismatic Bishops believed that with fervent prayers, Nigeria would overcome its current socio-economic hardships.

Bishops urge NLC not to embark on strike over 250k demand

In a statement released to the press in Kaduna on Tuesday, June 25, the president general of CBCN, Archbishop Kawas, called on the NLC to continue to engage the federal government for negotiation rather than going on strike and shutting down the country, which might increase inflation and hardship, Vanguard reported.

“NLC should not shut down the country in the name of strike, but continue with negotiation, and pray that there will be a resolution between the Labour and the federal government. But with all seriousness, any attempt to shut down the whole country, there will be great losses the nation is going to lose,” the statement noted.

Kebbi governor speaks on N62,000 minimum wage demand

Legit.ng reported previously that Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state detached himself from the 36 state governors who disclosed that they could not afford N62,000 minimum wage even if the federal government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) agreed on the figure.

Idris, in an interview with the BBC, said that he was not aware of the meeting where governors made their stand known on the disputed N62,000 minimum wage. Governor Idris said:

”I was not part of the meeting if it was even held and I will not part of those who will not pay the agreed minimum wage, like I did say at different public fora that I will pay the agreed amount I stand by that.”

