The Yoruba Council Worldwide has said that the Labour Party (LP) lacks political ideology and structure

The group suggested that Nigerians supported the LP out of desperation to escape suffering

It added that Peter Obi's leadership could have led to greater instability, citing internal issues within the party

FCT, Abuja - The Yoruba Council Worldwide has issued a statement addressing the current hardships in Nigeria, suggesting that Peter Obi, the former Labour Party candidate, would have been an inadequate choice for leadership.

Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, highlighted the deficiencies within the Labour Party and the ‘Obidient’ movement. He said Obi's leadership would have been worse because he has failed to provide sustainable solutions to the Labour Party's internal wranglings.

Hassan made the disclosure when he exclusively spoke with Legit.ng, on Saturday, June 22.

He said:

"People might see Labour Party and the ‘obidient’ movement as the same. They are different bodies. Labour Party took up an organic structure of people who are not politically oriented.

"Labour Party does not have a political ideology at all. Labour Party just came like a moving wing without proper alignment with reality."

Nigerians' support for LP rooted in desperation

Hassan explained that Nigerians' support for the Labour Party stemmed from their desire to escape the prevailing suffering.

He said:

"Nigerians supported the Labour Party because of the suffering in Nigeria. Nigerians were just looking for any available bus to take them out of the suffering and the Labour Party joyfully took that opportunity, not because they were prepared."

Obi's struggles within the LP

According to Hassan, the recent disclosure by Labour Party spokesperson Okonkwo exposed the party's internal issues.

He added:

"The Nigerian Labour Congress, which is also a political party, is trying to take charge of its political structure from Julius Abure who came from nowhere.

"They are just moving without direction. And Peter Obi has not been able to come out clean because you have first to clean your eyes before you come out to do for others."

Warnings about Obi's potential leadership

Hassan warned that Obi's leadership could have led to greater instability if he had won the 2023 presidential elections.

"Obi is very quick to blame the government but has failed to solve the problem and corruption under his nose.

"The Labour Party lacks the power and willingness to create an opposition voice because they are basking on the people’s sufferings for their interest.

"It would have been Warsaw if power was given to Obi by the display of what is going on in the party now. We might not even have control."

