Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been urged to restore power supply across the nation

Nigerians appealed after organised labour suspended the nationwide minimum wage strike on Tuesday, June 4

Organised labour announced the suspension of the nationwide strike for a week to allow the conclusion of the negotiation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have taken to the social media handle of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) after the minimum wage strike was suspended on Tuesday, June 4.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the organised labour suspended its nationwide strike after reaching an agreement with the federal government.

Nigerians urges labour to restore power supply after suspending strike Photo credit: @KadunaResident/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Nigerians called on organised labour to restore power supply after suspending the strike.

The NLC said the strike action was relaxed for one week to allow the conclusion of negotiation with the federal government.

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians after organised labour suspended nationwide strike.

On a post via NLC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NLCHeadquarters, Nigerians said:

@Oladapomikky1

So you guys settled for 60k minimum wage, you guys couldn’t even get at least 100k after all the gra gra.

Can you guys at least bring the light now, my ogbono will soon spoil

@freshonly_

If you accept anything less than 100k from FG when you fully know how they’re exploiting us AYYMBJN.

@Blacksodje

If you want to fight a war, you never go to the battleground and have a change of heart or say you want to negotiate further.

You won't have this much backing anytime soon.

That's why no one ever believes your leaders anymore. How we miss the real LABOUR LEADERS back then.

@Cheeboozorrhh

All these ones no really concern me, just bring light, make my stew no spoil for the fridge.

@Olayinka_094

You people should give us light now

@osquare78

So you guys think you can use the workers ' Kalukalu machine? Turn on and turn off turn on turn off? Strike that you started already, rather than continue until your goal is met, you guys said you’re giving one week to allow the conclusion of negotiations. So what happens after one week & no agreement is reached, You call another strike?? Then you would have lost relevance.

@TheoAbuAgada

Restore my light now. Werey

Electricity workers shut down national grid

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TUC) informed the public that the labour union had shut down the national grid, resulting in a blackout throughout the country.

It was learnt that the national grid shutdown occurred at about 2:19 am on Monday, June 3, 2024.

A nationwide strike of the labour union commenced on Monday, June 3, over the new minimum wage deadlock

Source: Legit.ng