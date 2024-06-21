A skill-acquisition facility has been constructed in Yobe State by Nigerian billionaire Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma

The project aims to provide jobless teenagers with training in computer skills, tailoring, electrical work, welding, and carpentry

This occurred after the billionaire recently inaugurated medical facilities across states and also did some philanthropic works

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, a Nigerian millionaire and the Victims Support Fund (VSF) chairman has established a skill-acquisition facility in Yobe State. Danjuma is a prominent investor on the Nigerian Exchange and one of the wealthiest people in the country.

In the local government areas of Gujba, Gulani, and Fika, the facility is one of nine that are being constructed.

Project to help unemployed

Billionaire.africa reported that the project attempts to give unemployed adolescents training in skills including computer work, tailoring, electrical work, welding, and carpentry.

Given the state's present condition of peace, the project is crucial and forms part of the organisation's post-insurgency recovery programs. Danjuma underlined these facilities' importance in giving young people real-world skills that would help them find jobs and become independent.

According to Professor Nana Tanko, executive director of VSF, the centres will support women, youth, and other community members while fostering sustainability and economic growth.

She emphasised how VSF has been supporting the Northeast since 2014 with various interventions, such as instructional materials, associations for savings and loans, and grants for women to grow their companies.

Tanko said,

“The inauguration of this acquisition centre in Kukargadu marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the beneficiaries and VSF’s commitment to supporting the Northeast region’s recovery and development.”

More philanthropic act

Danjuma, the founder of South Atlantic Petroleum, one of the top exploration and production companies, has always been involved in charitable work. He is well known for his dedication to community development in addition to his wide range of commercial activities.

Legit.ng reported that Danjuma established the Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital in Takum, Taraba State, in February. This demonstrates his commitment to addressing health issues, particularly visual impairments.

The TY Danjuma Foundation established the Goodwill Medical Center (GMC) in Enugu State before launching the Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital.

This cutting-edge medical center, which is entirely supported by Danjuma's charitable organization, intends to significantly increase the underprivileged's access to healthcare, underscoring Danjuma's continued dedication to humanitarian issues.

Danjuma is renowned for his steadfast dedication to neighborhood improvement. With his historic $1.36 million gift to the University of Ibadan's College of Medicine (CoMUI), he raised the bar for generosity in the country.

TY Danjuma foundation to deploy Over N2b

Legit.ng reported that in the following five years, from 2023 to 2027, the TY Danjuma Foundation says it will provide approximately N2 billion in grants and program-related costs to support interventions by non-profits operating in its core areas throughout Nigeria.

At a Projects Inception Meeting for Foundation grantees, the TY Danjuma Foundation disclosed this development, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, February 10.

During the foundation's inaugural meeting, Gima H. Forje, the CEO, reiterated to the media the organization's dedication to continuing to provide money for significant actions.

