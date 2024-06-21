Peter Obi Makes False Claim About 2024 South African General Election
- One of Nigeria's leading opposition figures, Peter Obi, claimed that there were no technical difficulties during the South African general election
- Legit.ng reports that general elections were held in South Africa on May 29, 2024, to elect a new national assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces
- A fact-checking platform investigated Obi's claim and shared its findings in a report published on Friday, June 21
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections in Nigeria and Africa.
Pretoria, South Africa - Following the South African election which returned Cyril Ramaphosa to office as president, Peter Obi compared the poll to the one held in Nigeria in 2023.
Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, said the election held in South Africa was free from technical glitches.
Obi tweeted on Saturday, June 8, 2024:
"With about 60% Voter turnout, over 90% of polling open on time, allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were real-time without any form of technical glitches during the election."
Obi's claim on South Africa's election untrue
Due to Obi's influence, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, sought to investigate this claim.
The media platform said it contacted Fidelis Zvomuya, a journalist with Agri TV based in Pretoria, who confirmed that there were technical glitches.
Zvomuya said:
“There were technical glitches that resulted in snaking queues. The glitches were mainly with the voter management devices."
Another journalist, Jedi Ramalapa, with Sound Africa from South Africa, also noted that the election had technical issues before they were finally resolved.
South Africa hikes taxes
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa plans to hike taxes and increase spending on social grants.
The treasury announced increases in income tax as well as alcohol and cigarette duties as part of a national budget unveiled.
The tax increases come with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) struggling in the 2024 polls.
Source: Legit.ng
