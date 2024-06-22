On May 23, the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano

Governor Yusuf ordered the dethronement of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano

Legit.ng reports that Bayero has refused to step down, leading to tension in the prominent northern Nigerian state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian-American media scholar and newspaper columnist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has said the Kano state government "needs a little more maturity" to let the judicial process play itself out in the emir tussle.

Writing in his weekly column on Saturday, June 22, Kperogi accused the Bola Tinubu-led government of interfering in the Kano emirate dispute.

Prof. Kperogi says the law is clearly on the side of the Kano state government on the controversy regarding who is the emir of Kano. Photo credits: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Masarautar Kano

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"The federal government has no power to determine who is a king in any state of the federation. Femi Falana has also pointed out that federal courts have no jurisdictional competence to sit in judgement over kingship matters.

"So, the Kano state government just needs a little more maturity to let the judicial process play itself out. Destroying the residence of Aminu Ado Bayero is the sort of destructive infantilism I counselled against, but which seems to flow in the DNA of the governor."

Legit.ng reports that on Thursday, the federal high court in Kano nullified the decisions of Abba Yusuf, governor of the state, taken on May 23, 2024.

Muhammed Liman, the presiding judge, held that the defendants were aware of an interim order previously granted by the court but ignored it and implemented the Kano Emirates Council Law 2024.

The judge, however, ruled that his order did not affect the validity of the emirate law passed by the state house of assembly.

State govt makes affirmation on Kano Emir

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abba Kabir-led government in Kano state said that based on the judgement on Thursday, June 20, Ado Bayero and the other four emirs have been deposed and should remain deposed until the determination of the appeal filed by the government.

The government stated this via Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the Kano state governor.

Source: Legit.ng