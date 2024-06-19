A new bride in top southeast state has been sent to an early grave following a fresh attack by gunmen

According to reports, the young bride aged 22 tied the knot to her lover traditionally a week ago but was hit by a stray bullet as gunmen attacked Nnobi town, Anambra state on Monday

The Anambra state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development and noted that the commissioner of police had ordered an investigation into the incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Monday, June 17, a 22-year-old newly-wedded bride (name withheld), who had her traditional marriage a week ago, was among those killed during the gunmen attack in Nnobi, Anambra state.

Anambra police confirmed the unfortunate incident. Photo of police IG for illustration. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police: Newlywed bride, 2 others gunned down

Recall that palpable tension gripped the Nnewi community in Nnewi North local government area and the Nnobi community in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state on Monday when unidentified gunmen invaded both locales.

The attackers, suspected to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home directive, unleashed violence, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, June 19, Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra state police spokesperson, in a statement, confirmed that the 22-year-old lady was among the three victims of the attack, The Cable reported.

The bride was hit by stray bullet, family source confirmed

A family source, resident in the town, disclosed to The Punch that the victim, who was the only child of her parents, was waiting for her husband based overseas to return home before she was felled by the stray bullets of the assailants.

The source said:

“Among those killed (Monday) at Nnobi was a relative of mine. She was a newly traditionally married bride of one week old, who was waiting for her husband based abroad to return. She was 22 years old and the only child of her parents.

“It was a heartbreaking incident and a heavy blow on the family.”

Police take action

Meanwhile, the state police command and the vigilante service in the state had begun a hunt to fish out those who carried out the Monday attacks.

While reacting further, Anambra police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Force had ordered an immediate manhunt on the assailants based on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam.

Ikenga assured the people that the police would get justice for the heroic act of the murdered vigilante operative and others who were killed in the attack.

He said:

“The commissioner condemned the killing in the strongest possible terms and described the killers as cowards who have murdered sleep.”

Delta: Police release names of slain officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force announced the loss of six of its officers during a peace mission in Delta state.

A statement released by the police indicates the officers were ambushed by assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of some of their colleagues in Ohoro forest, Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng