Six officers from the Nigeria Police Force were killed in an ambush by armed assailants during a peace mission in Delta state, with six others currently missing in action

The police have pledged to honour the fallen officers' bravery and sacrifice, with plans to recognise them posthumously at the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony in April 2024

IGP Egbetokun has also directed expedited processing and payment of entitlements to the families of the slain officers

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has announced the loss of six of its officers during a peace mission in Delta state.

A statement released by the police on Saturday, March 23, indicates the officers fell victim to an ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta state.

Six police officers reportedly murdered during a peace mission in Delta state. Photo credit: @Princemoye1

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that six other police officers also on the mission are currently missing in action.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Delta operation: Names of deceased officers

Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT), enlisted on 1st August 2003

Inspector Friday Irorere (51 PMF), enlisted on 1st January 2003

Sergeant Kuden Elisha (51 PMF), enlisted on 17th October 2011

Sergeant Akpan Aniette (51 PMF), enlisted on 17th October 2011

Sergeant Ayere Paul (IRT), enlisted on 17th October 2011

Sergeant Ejemito Friday (51 PMF), enlisted on 17th October 2011

Delta operation: Names of officers missing in action

Inspector Onoja Daniel, enlisted 1st February 2003

Inspector Onogho Felix, enlisted on 1st January 2004

Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor, enlisted 1st April 2004

Inspector Joel Hamidu, enlisted 1st June 2006

Sergeant Moses Eduvie, enlisted 17th October 2011

Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT), enlisted 17th October 2011

Police to honour slain officers

Meanwhile, the police have commiserated with the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers.

"We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls," the statement read.

"Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to honouring the memory of our fallen heroes by recognizing their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice."

The police said it will posthumously honour the slain officers for their noble service and ultimate sacrifice at the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony scheduled for April 5, 2024, in Abuja.

IGP directs payments of entitlements of slain officers

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has mandated the expedited processing and payment of all entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers.

The police chief noted that this will alleviate any financial burdens the bereaved families may encounter in this challenging time.

IGP Egbetokun has also mandated the deployment of all necessary resources and personnel to apprehend those responsible for the killing of the officers.

Legit.ng gathers that five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the preceding incident and the killing.

According to the police, the suspects are currently volunteering information necessary for the rounding up of all the perpetrators.

Soldier vows to find justice for fallen comrades killed in Delta

In a related development, a Nigerian soldier named Egitanghan G has voiced his willingness to join any mission aimed at avenging the deaths of the military personnel who lost their lives during a peacekeeping operation in Delta state recently.

Hailing from Delta State himself, the soldier condemned derogatory remarks made about the fallen soldiers, expressing his anger.

Legit.ng earlier reported the tragic killings in Delta state, which resulted in the loss of a Nigerian Army commander, three officers, and 12 soldiers.

Source: Legit.ng