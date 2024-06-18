The Lagos State Police Command, with support from the Nigerian Navy, successfully rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers, along with their boat driver and assistant

The brothers were kidnapped on June 14 while returning from their factory by boat

Following the rescue in Orugbo Iddo, the victims were safely taken to their residence on Banana Island

The Lagos State Police Command has successfully rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers. The siblings, Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were reportedly kidnapped on June 14 around 6 pm while returning from their factory by boat.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd, the family’s business, specialises in electronics and is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.

The abduction, which occurred near Orugbo Iddo, also included the boat's driver and his assistant.

On Monday, the Lagos police assured the public that they were working “tirelessly” to secure the safe release of the victims, The Cable reported.

By Monday night, their efforts, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, paid off. The victims were freed in Orugbo Iddo and taken to safety.

Police confirm operation

Confirming the successful operation via WhatsApp, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos State, praised the coordinated efforts of the marine police and the navy.

“They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police, with the support of the Nigerian Navy, brought them to shore,” Hundeyin stated.

He further detailed the sequence of events following the rescue:

“Thereafter, our tactical team in the area took them home on Banana Island in the early hours of today. Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain, and his assistant, are now safe.”

The swift action by the police and navy has been widely commended, demonstrating the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts in handling such high-stakes situations.

