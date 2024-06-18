Unidentified gunmen invaded the Nnewi and Nnobi communities in Anambra State on Monday, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries

The attackers, suspected of enforcing the Monday sit-at-home directive, killed a vigilante commander and several others while robbing and abducting residents

Police confirmed the attacks and are investigating the incidents, promising to provide more details soon

Palpable tension gripped the Nnewi community in Nnewi North Local Government Area and the Nnobi community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state on Monday when unidentified gunmen invaded both locales.

The attackers, suspected to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home directive, unleashed violence, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Police are still piecing together details of the brazen attack on the Anambra community. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to local sources, the assailants arrived in Nnewi around 11 am, where they launched an attack on a popular hotel in the Nnewichi area.

The gunmen, arriving in three vehicles, began their assault by shooting indiscriminately into the air, causing widespread panic.

During the attack, a vigilante commander, identified only by his nickname "Tallest," was killed after attempting to chase down the assailants.

Gunmen wreak havoc unabated

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen abducted one individual from the hotel and robbed others of their mobile phones and valuables before fleeing. The pursuit by the vigilante commander ended tragically in Nnobi, where the gunmen shot him as they made their escape.

In Nnobi, the violence escalated further as the attackers, travelling in a black Landcruiser SUV, opened fire on local vigilante operatives, seriously wounding two security personnel. The gunmen's rampage continued to a burial ceremony, where they shot and killed two more individuals.

The sources further detailed that the attackers proceeded to the Afor Nnobi area, killing three security personnel, and continued their deadly spree to Ahuda, resulting in another fatality. The injured were transported to a local hospital in Nnewi, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Police piecing details of occurrence

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, confirmed the attacks but stated that full details were still forthcoming at the time of the report. He assured the public that further information would be provided as it becomes available.

Delta: Police release names of slain officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force announced the loss of six of its officers during a peace mission in Delta state.

A statement released by the police indicates the officers were ambushed by assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of some of their colleagues in Ohoro forest, Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng