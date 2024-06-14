President Tinubu and Nigerian governors have been enlightened on how they can pay the new minimum wage with ease

Femi Falana SAN recommended that President Tinubu's government pay Nigerian workers wages with recovered funds (loot)

Legit.ng reports that the federal government has urged labour to be realistic with their demands on the minimum wage considering the current economic crisis.

While President Tinubu's government offered to pay workers N62, 000 organised labour insisted that it would reject any amount that is less than N250,000 as the salaries of workers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana said that if looted monies are recovered, both the federal and state governments have the capacity to pay the national minimum wage.

Femi Falana SAN, President Tinubu with labour leaders. Image for illustration. Photo credit: Femi Falana, Dada Olusegun

Source: Facebook

Falana stated this in an interview with Channels Television, aired on Thursday, June 13.

Wage: Tinubu offered N62,000, NLC demanded N250,000

Recall that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it will not accept a new minimum wage of less than N250,000 as the federal government offered to pay workers in Nigeria N62,000.

The NLC made this disclosure while reacting to President Tinubu’s claims that an agreement had been reached on new national minimum wages.

Legit.ng recalls President Tinubu announcing the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector in his nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day.

Labour union insisted that it would reject any amount offered by Tinubu's government that is less than N250,000 as the salaries of Nigerian workers.

Falana urges Tinubu to pay workers with recovered loot

Reacting to the development, Femi Falana said:

“The state governments that are saying they have no money to pay, the money is there.

“All they need, including the Federal Government, is to muster the political will to collect and recover money either looted or withheld from the federation account,” he added.

Interestingly, the proposed minimum wage may have to wait until July 2, because the National Assembly is on holiday. During the show, the senior lawyer asked the Nigerian authorities to muster the political will to pay the minimum wage, Vanguard reported.

NLC, TUC send fresh warning to Tinubu over minimum wage

In another report, Legit.ng reported that organised labour has called on President Tinubu to consult it (the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress) and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) before submitting any figure as a new minimum wage to the National Assembly.

The two labour centres said this would help maintain industrial harmony in the country.

Source: Legit.ng