The national assembly is making plan to sanction any state governor who fails to comply with the new minimum wage

Senator Yemi Adaramodu said the national assembly is going to come up with a watertight law to sanction non-compliant states

Adaramodu said the Bill will receive speedy passage if the federal government and the organised labour agree on new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The national assembly is proposing a legislation which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to sign to compel all the 36 states governors to adhere strictly to the new minimum wage figure that would be passed into law.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), said the proposed legislation would be enacted to ensure that states which do not comply with the new figure are sanctioned accordingly.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu says the Bill will receive speedy passage Photo credit: @NGRSenate/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Adaramodu made this known during an interview with newsmen in Abuja, on Friday, June 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adaramodu said negotiation for the new national minimum wage is not for the federal government alone.

“Once it becomes law, we are going to make it watertight, and don’t let us just speculate what is going to be the ingredient that the federal government would be putting into the bill that will be brought by the executive to be submitted to the National Assembly."

He added by saying that:

“But like I said, the National Assembly is going to do this law seriously watertight that either the state or sub-national or organised private sector that does not comply, there is going to be sanction for it.”

He further stated that the Bill will receive speedy passage if the federal government and the organised labour reached a consensus on the minimum wage figure.

Governors reject N60,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that governors of the 36 states of the federation disagreed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal governor over N60,000 minimum wage proposal.

The state governors rejected the N60,000 minimum wage proposal, stating that it is not sustainable.

They argued that state governments would be forced to spend their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries

Source: Legit.ng