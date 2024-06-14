President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of governing councils and boards of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education

Tinubu appointed a former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande, as the chairman of the governing council of the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state

The new list approved by President Tinubu was conveyed in a statement by the permanent secretary, general services office, office of the SGF

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has assented to the remodelling of the governing councils of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

As reported by NTA News, the boards of the federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education will be reconstituted.

This update from the ruling administration in Nigeria was contained in a statement on Friday, June 14, by Nnamdi Mbaeri, the permanent secretary, general services, office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

255 individuals were appointed to the governing councils and boards of federal government-owned tertiary institutions, The Punch noted.

For the University of Ibadan (UI), Tinubu appointed his ally and former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande, as the chairman of the governing council.

Wole Olanipekun (SAN) was appointed as the chairman of the governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Ex-Bauchi governor, Isa Yuguda, chairs the board of the National Open University (NOUN).

Former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, was appointed to head the governing council of David Umahi University of Medicine in Ebonyi state

Siyan Oyeweso, Muiz Banire, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa were appointed as the chairpersons of the governing boards for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Federal University of Transportation in Katsina state, and the Federal Polytechnic in Ugep, Cross River state, respectively among others.

