All is set as Nigeria is gradually moving to redefine its political landscape through a new bill that had yet to be scheduled for deliberation

Interestingly, a draft bill seeking to return the nation to a regional system of government will reach President Tinubu's desk on Friday

The proposed legislation, authored by Afenifere Chieftain Akin Fapohunda, seeks to replace the current federal system with a two-tier government structure comprising federal and regional governments

President Bola Tinubu will, on Friday, June 14, receive a draft bill seeking a return to a regional system of government for Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive the bill seeking return to regional government. Photo credit; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Regional govt: Tinubu set to receive bill

The proposed legislation, authored by a chieftain of the Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere, Akin Fapohunda, seeks to introduce new laws referred to as “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria New Governance Model for Nigeria Act 2024.”

As reported by Business Day, last week, the bill was denied by the House of Representatives.

As reported by The Punch, the Green Chamber spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, said the bill had yet to be scheduled for deliberation.

However, Fapohunda, on Thursday, June 13, disclosed to The Punch that the bill would be transmitted to President Tinubu on Friday.

“I’m submitting my letter (draft bill) today but I will wait for seven days before releasing it to the public,” he said.

Bill: Nigeria to be divided into 8 geo-political zone

Meanwhile, Fapohunda who also represents the Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities added that the organisation is proposing the division of the country into eight geo-political regions with approximate interim boundaries.

The proposed regions according to Fapohunda, include the southern region to be made up of Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, and Cross Rivers States and “optional inclusions of the Annang, Effik, Ekoi, Ibibio, Oro Ohaji/Egbema in Southern Imo, the Adonia, Efemia, Ijaw, Ogoni, Bini, Ishan, Isoko, Urhobo and the Ijaw-speaking people in Northern Ondo State with land contiguity.”

House of Reps passes bill to create new state in southeast

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives has taken a step toward creating a new state in the country's southeast geo-political zone.

During a recent plenary, the lawmakers passed the bill for the first reading of the creation of Orlu state. It is now set for a second reading.

The bill, seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended), was sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South federal constituency, Imo state, and 15 other lawmakers.

