Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, said governors and elected officials should start earning minimum wage

Soludo said the country is poor and broke but the lifestyle of Nigerian government officials does not show it

He said governors and elected officials should earn minimum wage to feel the current reality in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state said the 36 state governors of the federation and other elected officials should earn minimum wage.

Soludo said it is necessary so that government officials and politicians can feel what the average Nigerian is going through.

Solduo says he has not received a kobo as salary since he assumed office Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking at a special edition of The Platform, an event organized by The Covenant Nation on Wednesday, June 12, The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The programme was held to mark Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy and to facilitate national development.

Soludo condemned the flamboyant lifestyles portrayed by his fellow governors and elected officials.

The governor said the government must come clean and straight to Nigerians and let them know the country is very poor and broke, TheCable reports.

“The poor are hungry and impatient, let’s not annoy them more with our insensitivity. In this case, I agree with reverend father Mbaka, who said elected governors should also earn minimum wage. I agree that we should be paid that so that we can feel that as well.

“In Anambra, I have not received a kobo as salary since I assumed office. I have donated my salary to the state."

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) urged his fellow governors and other elected officials to cut wasteful spending.

Governors reject N60,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that governors of the 36 states of the federation disagreed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government over N60,000 national minimum wage proposal.

The state governors rejected N60,000 minimum wage proposal, stating that it is not sustainable.

They argued that state governments would be forced to spend their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries

Source: Legit.ng