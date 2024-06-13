One Year in Office: Aide Hails Akpabio: "He's Poised To See Nigeria Progress, Unified"
- Sylvester Okonkwo, chief of staff to the senate president, has praised the leadership of Godswill Akpabio
- Okonkwo underscored Akpabio's challenging yet rewarding leadership over the past year
- The aide expressed renewed optimism and a clear vision under Akpabio's leadership
FCT-Abuja-The chief of staff to the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, Sylvester Okonkwo, has expressed support for the senate president and commended him for his leadership strides.
He added that the leadership of Akpabio is a testament to collective resilience and determination in advancing a nation founded on equity, progress, and unity.
Sylvester who sang the praise of the senate president in a statement on Thursday, June 13, Okonkwo said Akpabio’s leadership over the past year, was both challenging and rewarding, as reported by Leadership.
Aide: Akpabio's means well for Nigeria
The aide, however, noted that Akpabio's intentions for Nigeria are purely to see that the polity is better, progressive and unified, The Nigerian Tribune reported.
Speaking further, the aide remarked that despite facing obstacles, there exists a renewed sense of optimism and a clear vision that grows more luminous with each passing day.
He said:
"Your Excellency, reflecting on one year of outstanding service, we applaud your accomplishments and reiterate our commitment to the path forward."
Okonkwo emphasized that each incremental advancement, regardless of size, is propelling Nigeria towards a future marked by prosperity, unity, and optimism, built on steadfast determination to surmount challenges and capitalize on opportunities to elevate our nation.
Akpabio goes head-to-head with Fubara
In another news, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio went head to head during the funeral service of former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen Chizoba and first son, Chizzy in Isiokpo.
In a video, Governor Fubara lambasted politicians in the country over their do-or-die attempts.
Source: Legit.ng
